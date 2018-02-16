BSO helps Stoneman Douglas High students and staff get their vehicles

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Two days after the deadly shooting, deputies are escorting students and staff into and out of Stoneman Douglas High School for them to pick up their vehicles.

7Skyforce flew over the school Friday morning, where Broward Sheriff Office deputies helped students and staff into the north parking lot. No cars were allowed to be retrieved in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting on campus, which claimed 17 lives.

According to a BSO tweet, the owners of the vehicles were previously notified by Broward County Schools and required to bring proper identification.

From 11-3 deputies will escort staff and students who have vehicles in the N parking lot of #StonemanDouglas. All owners have been previously notified by @browardschools . Drivers must enter Pine Island from the North. All drivers will be escorted in & out by BSO. Please bring ID — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 16, 2018

Those who need to retrieve their cars may do so until 3 p.m. Friday, BSO said.

