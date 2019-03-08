BSO deputy assists elderly passenger aboard FLL-bound flight

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy went above and beyond the call of duty — literally — when he rendered aid to an elderly woman who experienced a medical issue while on board a flight bound for South Florida.

Speaking to 7News from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, BSO Sgt. Brian Nicoletti said he felt compelled to act immediately to help the passenger.

“I’m not a medical professional, but if something had not have been done, she wouldn’t have been in good shape,” he said.

According to passenger Todd Schrupp, the 87-year-old woman, called Sally, was sitting next to him on board a United Airlines flight heading to FLL last week when she realized she was badly bleeding from her leg.

“When she pulled up her pant leg, it was obvious that she was in need of more severe medical help,” said Schrupp during a phone interview.

Nicoletti said the flight crew went right to work.

“The chief purser comes over the air and asks if there’s anybody that has medical training,” he said.

The deputy said none of the nearly 200 passengers stood up.

“I looked down the aisle, and nobody’s moving,” said Schrupp.

It was at that moment that, Schrupp said, Nicoletti sprang into action.

“He quickly took over the situation, and he set Sally completely at ease,” said Schrupp.

With limited supplies, Nicoletti got creative, making a bandage out of cocktail napkins. He demonstrated how he used the napkins to help stop the bleeding.

“Placed the first one over here, secured it with some tape, tried to staunch the bleeding,” he said as he pointed at a woman’s leg just above her foot.

Nicoletti then used his own sock to keep the makeshift bandage in place.

“I said to her, ‘ Listen, you need a little bit of internal anesthetic,” he said, “and she looked at the chief purser and she said, ‘Gin, and keep it coming.'”

In all the commotion, Nicoletti failed to get Sally’s full name. He said he would really like to check on her and make sure she’s OK.

A United Airlines spokesperson said they are reaching out to Sally.

As for Nicoletti, he said he was just doing his job.

“To me, he exemplified the greatness of what public service can be,” said Schrupp.

When told he is being hailed a hero, Nicoletti replied, “All right. I’ll take that, for today.”

