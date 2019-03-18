BSO deputy arrested on sexual battery charges involving child

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy faced a judge on Monday morning after he was arrested on sexual battery charges involving a minor.

Fifty-eight-year-old Verol Cowans was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years old.

Cowans was on the clock as a deputy at the Joseph V. Conte Facility when BSO and Palm Beach County deputies took him into custody.

He allegedly admitted in a phone conversation to molesting his previous girlfriend’s daughter when she was 7 years old.

The molestation was said to have lasted for approximately three years.

He has since been suspended without pay and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.