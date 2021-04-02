BSO: 2-year-old dead after incident with furniture in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl has died after an incident involving a piece of furniture in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at a home along Northeast 14th Terrance and 51st Court, Friday morning.

Investigators said the 911 call came in at around 8:40 a.m.

“What I can tell you preliminarily at this point is that an incident involving a piece of furniture led to a medical emergency for a child,” said BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd.

Neighbors said first responders arrived to the scene quickly.

Officials said the child was pronounced dead inside of the home.

“It’s heartbreaking just to know that you feel their pain, because you know the family. You feel their pain,” said neighbor Cheryl Jones.

Neighbor Robert Aratari said he knew something was wrong when he heard screaming.

“I was kinda dozing off when I heard … When you know a mother’s scream, a guttural scream, that something horrible has gone on, I knew instantly that something horribly went wrong,” he said. “I went, ‘Oh, no. Please don’t let it be something with the child or the baby,’ and sure enough it was.”

Codd said the tragedy is unimaginable for any family.

“Any loss of life is tragic. Whenever someone dies, people who love that person or were close to that person, they suffer, and they grieve,” he said. “It’s all the more heartbreaking and sad because it’s a young child.”

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

“At this point, detectives are interviewing people who were inside the home [and] they’re gathering evidence from the scene,” said Codd. “The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.