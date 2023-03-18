FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht in Fort Lauderdale got caught up in a sinking situation.

The vessel was docked when it started taking on water near Northeast 57th Court and Bayview Drive, Friday evening, leaving it partially submerged.

Crews arrived and used pumps to siphon the water off.

It’s unclear what caused the breach, but no one was on board at the time.

