Woman with dementia missing in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman diagnosed with dementia who has gone missing in Coral Springs.

Josseline Jackson, 61, was last seen Tuesday near 11000 West Sample Road at around 3:30 p.m.

She was wearing black pants and a red shirt.

She resides at 11911 Royal Palm Blvd. #102.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

