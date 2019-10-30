Woman missing from Pompano Beach found dead in car

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was reported missing has been found dead in her vehicle.

According to BSO, Stacey Damato, 51, was found dead in her 2014 Cadillac CTS in the parking lot of a Pompano Beach McDonald’s after a passerby called police.

Damato had been reported missing Monday.

BSO said the incident is being investigated as a death investigation pending results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. However, at this time, it is not believed to be suspicious.

