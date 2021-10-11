LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a fire broke out inside of a single-family home in Lauderhill, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 7400 block of Northwest 38th Court, at around 6 p.m., Sunday.

A neighbor said he smelled what he thought was a backyard barbecue, but when he looked outside, he saw fast-moving flames as they spread through the residence.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

This evening, #Lauderhill FD responded to a residential fire located at 7470 NW 38 Ct. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Fire is under investigation. @SFLRedCross is assisting the displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/beRNVCTZqR — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) October 11, 2021

Crews were able to put out the flames.

A picture tweeted out a picture showing the back of the home completely charred.

Officials said the flames spread from the backyard all the way to the front of the garage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family who has been displaced by finding temporary accommodations for them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.