Winterfest Foundation hosts Fantasy Boat Student Art Contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Creative doodles from South Florida students were on display as part of a special art contest.

The Winterfest Foundation held its Fantasy Boat Student Art Contest, Sunday.

The entries were displayed at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Students used their imagination and artistic talents to draw a boat design they would like to see in the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

The foundation received nearly 700 entries from Broward County students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The winners got brand-new laptops.

