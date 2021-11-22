FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Winterfest Family Fun Day returned to downtown Fort Lauderdale to spread some holiday cheer weeks before the iconic boat parade sets sail.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Broward College partnered to organize the event, held at Huizenga Park on Sunday.

The family-friendly activities included games, prizes, a special appearance by Santa Claus and even a snow mountain.

“I think this event is great. Everyone is so excited to be out,” said a woman. “There are tons of organizations to learn about and free thigs for kids.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. For tickets and more details, click here.

