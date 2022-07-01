FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Public works crews are working to repair a ruptured water main that led to a road closure in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

According to city officials, an eight-inch water main burst near Andrews Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Crews shut down northbound Andrews Avenue at Las Olas. Drivers may use Southeast Seventh Street as an alternate route to access Third Avenue.

Nearby residents may experience service interruptions or low water pressure while repairs are made.

