Vista View Park in Davie closes for COVID vaccinations

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with Broward Health said one of the locations in Davie providing COVID-19 vaccinations is closing.

Officials on Saturday said Vista View Park will close for vaccinations starting Sunday.

Broward Health officials said patients who received their first dose at Vista View and still need to receive their second dose must go to Tree Tops Park along Griffin Road.

To make an appointment through Broward Health, click here.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

