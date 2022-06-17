FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video shows a driver crashing into an officer’s cruiser, and troopers said he did it on purpose.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, when the trooper was parked along Interstate 95. The trooper was working off duty at a construction site when, they said, a man drove right through the barricades on purpose.

Video shows the damage happening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Tate Turner admitted he intentionally hit the patrol car because he wanted to go to jail.

Authorities do not believe that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Turner was arrested and appeared in court Thursday. A judge found probable cause for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The trooper did not suffer any major injuries and is expected to be OK.

