U.S. Postal Inspector offers $10K reward for info on Plantation armed robbery of mail carrier

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a subject who robbed a mail carrier in Plantation.

The robbery occurred at 4251 NW Fifth St., at around 5:23 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.

The subject is described as a male standing between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He wore blue jeans, a blue hoodie, a baseball cap and a gray shirt covering his face.

He fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

