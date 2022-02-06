POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five South Florida families who dreamed of owning their own homes were granted the keys to their very own kingdom, proving that hard work really does pay off.

The occasion was the centerpiece of a special Saturday at the Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

“We’re five families, here to escape the rental rat race and achieve the dream of affordable, decent homeownership,” said Kelly Kolb, chairman of Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

New homeowners Erik Boyd and Belinda Sterile-Boyd expressed their gratitude toward the nonprofit for helping them reach the finish line.

“You have helped people so many achieve their dreams, and you’ll be in our hearts forever,” said Boyd during the dedication ceremony.

“We feel elated, blessed, happy, ecstatic. I’m trying not to breakdance, trying to keep my composure,” said Sterile-Boyd.

This community, and the block of new homes, was made possible with the help of Rick Case Automotive Group, as well as the Ansin Foundation and WSVN.

On hand to greet the new homeowners were Ryan and Raquel Case with Rick Case Automotive Group.

“This is huge for them, huge for us, huge for the community. We’re creating a community here where these people will live with their kids and their families and raise their families,” said Ryan.

“This is why we do it: it’s for these families and to give them a better life,” said Raquel.

The new homes on the corner of Ansin Street and Leider Avenue hold a special significance for the WSVN family, since they honor the late Ed Ansin and Bob Leider.

“It’s a great commemoration of the patriarch of our family and his close associate Bob Leider,” said Andrew Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Television. “Always terrific to see the families and how excited they are to move into their homes, great to see the kids running around the first time they’ve been here. It just warms your heart.”

For the new homeowners, being able to get to this point was not a matter of just applying. It entailed a long process with a lot of work — including helping to build their own home, also known as sweat equity.

“From the time when we came, ‘Now we have a plan,’ to them providing tools for us to follow through with our plan, and then just watching it all come together,” said Boyd. “We just put in the work and followed directions, and we’re here.”

“I think there’s a feeling of hopelessness, that homeownership is not possible, but it is,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward, “and the Habitat program keeps that dream alive and makes that possible.”

“The program does work. The program absolutely works,” said Boyd. “There are times when it feels like you’re not going to get here, but you just have to have faith.”

It was faith and hard work that carried these families into a home they can now call their own.

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

