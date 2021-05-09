Teenage girl, 2 men injured in shooting at Miramar house party

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital, including a teenage girl, after an argument led to a shooting during a house party in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene inside the Pelican Grove gated community, at around 10:45 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, it all started when two women got into an altercation.

Police said the women left and came back with two men who opened fire.

“Me and my family were in there at the little party, and everybody was giving each other a hug to go home, and when we looked around, we just heard shots firing everywhere,” said witness Stephanie Roper.

Partygoers suddenly found themselves running for cover.

“We had to fall to the ground and run across so we could get to safety,” said Roper.

Police said a 31-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were injured.

Investigators said the teenage girl was shot in both legs while watching TV at another house.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

Back at the scene, the shots left multiple vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Witnesses said at least 20 rounds were fired.

“It’s crazy when you can’t live in peace, and it’s supposed to be a gated community,” said Roper.

As of Sunday night, all three victims were listed in stable condition.

Police said two guns were used, a rifle and a handgun. They have recovered at least one of the firearms at the scene, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miramar Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

