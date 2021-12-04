PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in a Plantation neighborhood after he barricaded himself inside a Jeep SUV when he was approached by police in connection to a possible vehicle burglary.

Plantation and Sunrise Police units responded to the scene near Holloway Drive and Northwest Fourth Street, late Friday afternoon.

After making contact with the subject, police officers called in two SWAT teams when he refused to exit the vehicle

7SkyForceHD hovered above the SUV as it was blocked off by a SWAT vehicle in front and another behind it.

The subject was seen wearing a red shirt through the front window.

SWAT teams secured the area and tried to negotiate with the subject.

The area was closed off to the public for several hours. Traffic was not allowed in or out of the area.

At one point, the subject used his cellphone to take pictures and record video of the officers from inside the SUV.

At around 7:15 p.m., police confirmed the man was taken into custody.

