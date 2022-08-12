SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended following an incident where he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat will no longer be paid.

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January; however, Sunrise Police now tell 7News that his status has been changed to suspended without pay.

That status is effective immediately.

Pullease’s salary is more than $120,000.

Body-worn camera video that first aired on 7 captured Pullease going after one of his own officers when she intervened during a heated arrest back in November.

The officers were attempting to arrest a man, they said, who attacked people outside a convenience store.

Pullease faces felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, as well as two misdemeanor assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

