MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody.

Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar Parkway, where a male suspect is accused of brutally battering a pregnant woman, Thursday afternoon

As officers approached the man, the suspect fled the scene towards a home at 7801 Granada Blvd. and hid in the backyard.

The suspect was said to have been armed with a gun.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as SWAT teams arrived to the home.

Due to the police presence in the area, Sunshine Elementary, located 7737 La Salle Blvd., and Fairway Elementary, located at 7850 Fairway Blvd., were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdowns at those schools have since been lifted.

The suspect and his mother exited the home and were taken into police custody.

The perimeter established around the home was also lifted.

