SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunrise Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing teen from Sunrise.

Nicholas Ruiz, 14, was reported missing when he didn’t return home from school on June 6.

Ruiz has brown hair and eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Ruiz has run away from home in the past and doesn’t suffer from any known illnesses.

If you have any information contact the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

