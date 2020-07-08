Subject possibly linked to homicide among 2 in custody after police chase in Broward

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities apprehended two people in Deerfield Beach, one of whom might be linked to a homicide, officials said, bringing an end to a police chase that unfolded across Broward County.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along Southwest Fifth Court and Second Terrace as police officers took a man and a woman into custody, Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the pursuit began near the 1600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:50 p.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police officers located the male subject wanted in connection to a homicide inside a white BMW.

According to BSO, authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the subject fled.

When the subjects’ car stopped in Deerfield Beach, three people took off running. Authorities captured the man and the woman, but a third person remains at large.

Officials have not clarified to what case the subject might be connected.

The BMW was later towed from the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate,

