DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - All of South Florida is preparing for Hurricane Elsa, and officials are working to shore up neighborhoods.

Residents of Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale remember the last tropical system to come through South Florida was back in November, when Eta flooded most of the neighborhood.

“I’ve been here 25 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life,” said a resident.

Hurricane Elsa could come our way too, and preparations are underway.

The South Florida Water Management District has been pumping water to the ocean for days. They’ll ramp it up ahead of the storm.

“With Elsa expected to bring heavy rainfall for us in South Florida, we’re gonna go ahead and continue with pumping and release operations around the clock,” said Randy Smith.

Businesses are bringing in fuel tanks, where they’ll remain in place for the season, and Broward trucks are cleaning out storm drains.

“We are all hopeful that the storm will avoid South Florida, but we are prepared to act should the need arise to protect the residents,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

In Miami-Dade, city leaders said they continue to stay ready.

“We’re monitoring the situation just like everyone else, and we stay close with other cities throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Shores city manager Esmond Scott.

Back in Melrose Park, crews in Fort Lauderdale took advantage of the dry season to hopefully help them handle the heavy rains.

“We constructed those swells after the tropical storms so that they’re better equipped to handle any runoff,” said Fort Lauderdale PIO Mike Jachles.

Some residents moved out after last year. Those who stayed hope the swells work.

“The second house on this side, she had to move out because of water, and people around here had to move out because of water,” said neighbor Sylvester Davis. “It was a mess over here.”

As for Elsa, Davis added, “I’m not worried. Why should I worry? Like I said, I told you before, I trust God.”

Officials said now is a good time to clear any loose debris around your property.

