POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida CEOs rolled up their sleeves this weekend to help hardworking families literally build toward their dreams of homeownership.

Their efforts in Pompano Beach on Saturday were part of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s third annual CEO Build.

“We have 40 or 50 top browsed CEOs out here donating $5,000 a piece, and spending their Saturday to help build a home,” said Keith Koenig, Chairman of City Furniture.

“Today I am doing some weeding around the house to prepare the homes to be stuccoed for paint,” said future homeowner Shamika Hitower.

“The homeowners work and do sweat equity, building their homes and that of their neighbors as their down payment,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat of Broward. “They go through a series of programs throughout, sometimes a year’s period of time, before getting the keys to their home and a mortgage.”

Broward’s top business leaders worked alongside the community to build homes and hope for Habitat’s Collier city revitalization in Pompano Beach.

Among them was WSVN’s own CEO, Andy Ansin.

“We’ve seen a lot of lives changed and a lot of smiles, and there’s no happier moment than to see a family when they first move in, and the kids are excited. Oftentimes, it’s the first time they’ve been in their own house,” said Ansin.

Paul Magnes, WSVN’s General Manager and Co-President, was also on hand.

The project aims to tackle the demand for affordable workforce housing in Broward County.

“These Habitat for Humanity homes that we’re building are allowing families that wouldn’t have the opportunity for homeownership to have it,” said Rick Case Automotive Group’s Rita Case.

“There is no greater wealth builder than homeownership,” said Robin.

Habitat for Humanity said Broward County is in a situation where they are shy of 150,000 units of affordable workforce housing, with homeownership only being attainable to 12% of the county’s population.

Habitat’s Builds and Learning Programs give people the tools to have and maintain a home and build up the neighborhood.

“It’s transforming it. Lots of investment,” said JM Family’s CEO Brent Burns. “They’ve got some new businesses that are going in, a new [Broward Sheriff’s Office] substation that’s going in.”

Making this a place where anyone would be proud to raise their families.

Hitower has been in this process with Habitat for more than a year, and in two months, she’ll finally close on her home.

The single mother said this will change the lives of her two teenagers, who will finally be getting their own separate rooms.

“Just to experience or have this opportunity to experience becoming a homeowner has been such a rewarding experience,” said Hitower.

WSVN is a proud longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

