FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on touchdown for those on board a small plane attempting to land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the airport at around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a Piper aircraft’s landing gear collapsed, causing it to skid off the runway.

Five passengers were on board the plane coming from the Bahamas.

No one was hurt.

