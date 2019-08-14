Security guards might be removed from some Broward charter schools unless plan to keep them goes into effect

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety commission announced on Wednesday that up to 29 charter schools in Broward County may lose their state-required armed security guards by Friday.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the security guards would be leaving their posts at the charter schools because they allegedly didn’t make arrangements to stay there permanently.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the commission, said in a meeting at the BB&T Center on Sunrise that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony agreed to cover the charter schools temporarily but won’t continue unless the schools sign contracts.

“We only have a commitment from Sheriff Tony because these charters are not acting, that he’s only going to cover them until Friday,” Gualtieri said, “and if they don’t act by Friday and sign a contract with him, he’s pulling out, so that would leave those schools uncovered.”

Tony expressed disappointment at hearing that 29 charter schools are not in compliance with new regulations for armed security even after 17 students and faculty lost their lives in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the legislation that passed to hold those accountable for the tragedy in the first place.

“So I’m disappointed that even after the tragedies we had, even after all the legislation that’s been passed to hold people accountable and responsible that I’m walking into a room, and two minutes in here I’m hearing that there are 29 charter schools,” Tony said, “so when I walk out of here, the next thing I’m gonna do is go back to my command staff and figure out what can we do to ensure that that number is zero, but I shouldn’t have to do that after hearing it when I step in front of the microphone.”

Tony managed to get a deputy at each of the 29 schools at the last minute.

He expects the commission to come up with a plan for security guards to cover them permanently by Monday.

