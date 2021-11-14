PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 14-year-old Neeraj Kakarla was last seen riding a bicycle in Central Park, located near Northwest Second Street and 91st Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Kakarla stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

His bicycle is a purple Roadmaster mountain bike.

Officials urge anyone with information on Kakarla’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

