Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, 72-year-old Levan McKenzie was last seen along the 3800 block of Northwest Eighth Street, Thursday.

#MissingPerson The LPD needs help in locating 72-year-old Levan McKenzie who was last seen on 5/13/21 in the area of 3811 NW 8th St. Levan suffers from a medical condition which requires treatment @MargateFLPolice @wsvn @nbc6 @WPLGLocal10 @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/YVpuZU0QWy — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) May 16, 2021

Investigators said McKenzie suffers from a medical condition that requires treatment.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

