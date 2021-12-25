HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department got into the spirit of the season at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Santa Claus, in a special response truck, and Miramar Police officers on Friday visited the hospital, located in Hollywood, to give out toys to the young patients who can’t be home for the holidays.

Some children waved at Santa from inside the hospital, while others ventured outside to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus in person.

Miramar Police began this yearly tradition back in 2009.

