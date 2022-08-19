WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have placed a Weston middle school on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

Falcon Cove Middle School, located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., was scheduled for dismissal just before 4 p.m., but that has been placed on hold as the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates.

No injuries have been reported.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as deputies could be seen canvassing the campus.

According to deputies, a female student overheard a conversation about a male student who may have brought a weapon to campus, which prompted the lockdown.

As part of their investigation, deputies located the student who initially heard the conversation. Deputies then brought out students one by one in an attempt for the female student to identify who she saw or heard had a weapon.

Parents are currently being held just off campus. Once BSO has given the all-clear, students will be released to their parents.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.