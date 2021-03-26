Remaining part of Coral Springs Financial Plaza imploded to make way for new development

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was demolition day in downtown Coral Springs, as crews imploded what was left of an office building in order to make way for a new development.

Cameras captured the remaining part of the Coral Springs Financial Plaza as it went down on Friday and kicked up a cloud of dust and rubble.

The 10-story structure, which stood in the area of Sample Road and University Drive, was slowly dismantled over several months.

City officials said the new develpment will include office, hotel and residential space. Work on the site is expected to start in April.

