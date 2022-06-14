HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pregnancy center in Hollywood that is run by the Archdiocese of Miami became the target of vandals.

The office of Respect Life along Hollywood Boulevard was defaced with graffiti on May 28.

Among the words the vandals spray-painted on the building was the sentence, “If abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you.”

Angela Curatalo, the clinic’s director, said surveillance video captured the vandals on the property.

“We already have security measures in place. We’ll just be tightening those up a little bit more,” she said.

Curatalo said they will not be intimidated by this act of vandalism.

“We’ll continue to provide all of our services to families in need, because that’s what we do,” she said. “We’re not going to stop doing those things because someone has threatened us.”

The graffiti has since been painted over.

No arrests have been made.

