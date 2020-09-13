Precautionary boil water notice lifted in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for the area of Northeast Second Court and Northeast 16th Terrace, Sunday.

Officials enacted the boil water notice Friday for crews to do emergency repairs on a four-inch water main in the neighborhood.

The repairs have since been completed, and sample tests show the water is safe to drink.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.