Police searching for driver who rear-ended golf cart in Fort Lauderdale, fled

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the hit-and-run driver responsible for rear-ending a golf cart in Fort Lauderdale, sending two people to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday released pictures of the golf cart after, they said, it was struck by a black Chevy Impala at the intersection of East Las Olas Boulevard and Hendricks Isle and fled the scene, Sept. 27.

The people riding in the cart were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Impala was later found abandoned.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact FLPD traffic homicide investigator Andrea Johnson at 954-828-5825 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, Crime Stoppers callers can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

