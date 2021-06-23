FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter is on after a man, simply trying to get his life on the right track, is killed.

The shooting happened Sunday around midnight, near the intersection of North Flagler Drive and East Sunrise Boulevard.

The victim, Joseph Darrigo, recently moved to South Florida from New York to get treatment for substance abuse.

Officers found the 31-year-old panhandler lying in the middle of the street after being hit multiple times.

