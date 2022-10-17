HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on the hunt for a suspect in a bank heist.

Surveillance cameras caught a man robbing a Hollywood bank, Monday afternoon.

He’s seen wearing a bright pink shirt and gray sweatpants.

The heist happened at a TD Bank branch near Hollywood Boulevard and State Road 7.

Police said he walked in and demanded money from the bank teller before he got away.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

