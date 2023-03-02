PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a new view of the moments before, police said, a woman was nearly abducted.

It has been several days since an attempted kidnapping happened in Pembroke Pines. As police search for the alleged kidnapper, they are making sure that this information is out there so residents in the area can feel safe.

On Thursday, Pembroke Pines Police released new surveillance video, which showed a closer look at the car that pulled up near the victim.

In the video, the victim was seen walking down the road at Southwest 60th Boulevard when that car followed her.

According to police, someone in the car was yelling things at the victim and eventually cut in front of her in an attempt to grab her.

Police said that the suspect who tried to grab the woman was naked.

She was able to get away and get to safety.

Police are ramping up their effort to find and arrest the suspect to get this person off the streets.

“He reached through the passenger side window from driver side, he never exited the vehicle, but through the passenger window, grabbed her arm and tried to pull her towards the vehicle,” said Sgt. Christian Rogers. “At that point, she noticed that he was naked. She did manage to break free from his grip and then took off running through the neighborhood.”

Police believe the suspect was driving a four-door Mazda Sedan.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.