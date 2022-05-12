FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for several people behind a devious distraction.

A small fire broke out Wednesday night, inside a Target in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened at the store along North Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Firefighters said it was set on purpose by some suspected shoplifters as a diversion.

Police believe two men and two women who were caught on camera are responsible.

If you have any information on these subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

