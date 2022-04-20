FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a dispute led to shots fired in broad daylight in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above Fort Lauderdale Police officers in the area of North Birch Road and Granada Street, less than a block from the water, at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said they received calls of shots fired just after 3:50 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find a delivery truck and another vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. At least one round pierced the truck’s windshield.

Police said a nearby building was also struck by gunfire.

Detectives said this was an isolated drive-by incident that likely began as a dispute between two parties who took off before officers arrived.

No one was hurt.

Detectives said the other vehicle involved in the incident is either an Audi, Mercedes-Benz or Infiniti, powder gray in color, which fled the area along Birch Road.

Police examined surveillance video as part of their investigation.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.