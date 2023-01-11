FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning.

A school resource officer was notified about the student, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown.

The student, a 17-year-old, was detained by police, and confirmed that he did not make any threats with the weapon.

The student will not face any criminal charges, but will be referred to the school for disciplinary measures.

