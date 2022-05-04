BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to find a truck involved in a killer collision. The driver behind the wheel wouldn’t bother to stop after they struck a bicyclist and left him to die.

A loved one of the victim is sharing his heartbreak.

“He had a huge heart, kind soul, a really good person,” said Stephen Trowbridge, the victim’s brother.

Allen Trowbridge lost his life on a road he’s traveled countless times in Fort Lauderdale.

Four months ago, Trowbridge gathered with his brothers for a reunion in Las Vegas. No one would have thought it would be the last time they saw him.

Early Friday morning, as he rode his bike on North Federal Highway, just south of Oakland Park Boulevard, someone behind the wheel of a gray Ford F-150 hit the 57-year-old and kept driving.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman two miles away from the initial incident, calmly inspecting their truck for potential damage.

Allen would not survive the hit-and-run.

“However, if somebody had stopped or somebody had called an ambulance right away maybe he would have had a chance. We won’t ever know that,” said Trowbridge. “For any reason that you hit someone and you don’t stop, it’s just wrong you just leave them to die. That’s just wrong.”

It’s the opposite he said of what his brother lived for, which was being kind.

“He would probably best want to be remembered for his love for animals,” said Trowbridge. “He traveled all of the country rescuing animals after storms, strays just so they wouldn’t be killed. If anything, he’d want to be remembered for that. We just need to find the person who did this and just drive away.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

