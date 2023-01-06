FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The crime scene is unfolding at the 800th block of Northeast 14th place, Friday.

Authorities said a man was found dead in a car.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

