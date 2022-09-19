CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck led Coral Springs Police on a chase.

Police chased the truck after it was suspected to be involved in a grand theft that occurred at a Target store at 441 and Wiles Road, Monday.

The chase ended with a bailout in the area of 4100 NW 21st St. in Lauderhill.

One person then ran into an apartment complex.

A large police perimeter was established to search for the suspect.

The alleged thief remains at large.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.