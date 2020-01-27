Police: Century Village building in Pembroke Pines struck by car OK to reenter

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a building struck by a car inside Century Village have been cleared to reenter it.

Aerial cameras hovered above Building C of New Hampton at Century Village after a silver older model Toyota Corolla appeared to have slammed into a first-floor unit, Monday afternoon.

Pictures sent in by a resident show the vehicle broke through a wall of the condo.

UPDATE: The PPFD have determined that New Hampton (Building C) did not receive significant structure damage, and is safe to re-enter. Residents, thank you for your patience. The driver involved in this crash is uninjured. pic.twitter.com/2mXlOIiSBU — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 27, 2020

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver involved in the crash was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

The building was assessed, and it was determined it did not suffer significant structural damage, so authorities deemed it safe to reenter.

