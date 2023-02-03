WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department confirmed that a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Monday has been found safe.

James Doan had been last seen at around 6 p.m. on Monday when he walked away, eastward, from the 500th block of Northeast 27th Drive.

Doan stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He had been last seen wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Saturday night, police said Doan has been located in good health and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.