PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are investigating a home after two bodies were found inside.

Authorities arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 97th Ave and Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon in Jacaranda Lakes.

According to police, a woman and child were found inside deceased by “traumatic means.”

Police said an unconscious male, identified as 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte, was transported to the hospital after he was found alive but possibly amid a drug overdose.

As of 10 p.m., the man was in the hospital. Police hope to speak to him as soon as they can. He was listed in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Plantation Police identified the identified as 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama and her 2-year-old son, Ethan Aponte.

Investigators combed through the home as they focused on different areas such as the pool, which was blocked by a tarp.

Neighbors tried to make sense of what happened as they said the family appeared close and loving.

“That’s what I’d like to know, how does this happen? What happened? They played all the time,” said Gilda Howell. “I was across the street with the kids all the time cause they would go back and forth. This is a very friendly, I’m sorry, I’m just so devastated.”

John Goodish said the man in the home helped him out when he was unable to drive and the families would socialize.

“This is beyond shocking. This is absolutely total shock,” said John Goodish. “Round peg going in a square hole does not fit at all. Nice couple. Me and my wife, we had dinner out, we had a nice dinner locally. So I’m just sitting in my chair right now going through my head going through everything what happened.”

Goodish said a few weeks ago, he asked the man to go to lunch.

“I asked him if he wanted to a beer, he said ‘Yeah, I’ll come get you.’ He was fine,” said Goodish.

Another neighbor said the incident is a reminder that some are struggling and in pain behind closed doors.

“Open communication, sympathy, empathy, caring, all that goes a long way,” said a woman.

Neighbors said that in addition to having a 2-year-old boy, the couple recently had a baby girl, and they believe she is safe with family.

7News cameras captured the medical examiner’s staff and investigators continuing their investigation late into the night. One body was removed on Tuesday night.

Police said they were not looking for any subjects as the incident came from the home. Authorities have not provided more information as of Wednesday as this homicide investigation is in its preliminary stages.

