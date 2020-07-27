Plantation gym ordered closed after non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A gym in Plantation has closed down for not complying with new regulations during the pandemic.

According to Plantation Police, the Fitness 1440 located along West Broward Boulevard, near Northwest 70th Avenue, was not requiring patrons to wear masks.

Police said the owner had already been warned twice.

Officers also found the gym was not doing temperature checks, and clients were not properly social distancing.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.