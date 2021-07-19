FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An issue with the landing gear of a small plane led to an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the airport just after 3 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the pilot of a Piper had taken off for Bimini when he received an indication that there was an issue with the landing gear.

Officials said the pilot turned around. When he landed, the nose gear collapsed.

Only the pilot was on board, and he was not hurt.

