PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday.

The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school.

ATTENTION PARENTS: Our department was made aware of inappropriate graffiti that was found inside of West Broward High School. The graffiti did not make or reference any threat, but in an abundance of caution additional officers will be present at the school tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TryZDiIOlr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 7, 2022

Police said the graffiti did not make any specific threat, but out of an abundance of caution, those officers will be on campus on Wednesday.

