PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday.
The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school.
Police said the graffiti did not make any specific threat, but out of an abundance of caution, those officers will be on campus on Wednesday.
