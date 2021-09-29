FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The confessed Parkland shooter may be heading to trial next week for a different case.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, is accused of attacking a detention deputy.

However, defense attorneys have asking a judge to dismiss the case Tuesday, saying all of the surveillance video from the day of the incident was not preserved.

Prosecutors maintain all relevant video was handed over and showed Cruz rushing and punching the deputy inside a Broward jail in 2018.

Cruz is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

