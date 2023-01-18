PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, which is a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has announced plans to build and maintain an official public memorial to honor those that were taken too soon in the Feb. 14, 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Fundraising for the memorial has begun, and it will be located within a large quiet, serene preserve that is being constructed.

People who wish to pay their respects and see the Parkland 17 Memorial will be able to visit it once it’s complete.

The father of one of the victims killed during the shooting, Tony Montalto, is the vice chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, and the family liaison who keeps the other victims’ families updated.

“This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were, as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them – educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Montalto said.

Other members include Chair Michael Moser.

“We anticipate that kind and compassionate donors will find it in their hearts to donate to this memorial to forever remember these beautiful souls murdered on February 14, 2018, tragically taken from their families, friends and the world much too soon,” Moser said.

For businesses and people that wish to donate to the memorial, click here.

The 17 lives that were lost in the massacre include the following:

Alyssa Alhadeff

Scott Beigel

Martin Duque Anguiano

Nicholas Dworet

Aaron Feis

Jamie Guttenberg

Chris Hixon

Luke Hoyer

Cara Loughran

Gina Montalto

Joaquin Oliver

Alaina Petty

Meadow Pollack

Helena Ramsay

Alex Schachter

Carmen Schentrup

Peter Wang

